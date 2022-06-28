Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Syscoin has a market cap of $96.47 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000729 BTC on exchanges.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 650,253,192 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

