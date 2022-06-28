Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Plans Dividend of $6.31

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 6.3065 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 45.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Tabcorp’s previous dividend of $0.08.

OTCMKTS:TACBY opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. Tabcorp has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TACBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tabcorp in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.

