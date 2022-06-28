Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $16.75

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.75, but opened at $17.41. Talos Energy shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 5,266 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TALO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 10,530 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $212,600.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,291,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,173,743.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $672,455.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,437,196 shares in the company, valued at $275,172,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,862,117 shares of company stock worth $38,830,271 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 114,998 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,998 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 250,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 137,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 577.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 161,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

