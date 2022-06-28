Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,900 shares, an increase of 648.6% from the May 31st total of 99,900 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 388,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.08% of Tantech at the end of the most recent quarter.

TANH traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,908. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tantech in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

