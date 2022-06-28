TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) were down 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 5,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 483,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TASK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
