TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) were down 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 5,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 483,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TASK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Get TaskUs alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.81 million. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. TaskUs’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.