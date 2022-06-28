Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Update

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 5,157.1% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,587,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TAUG traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 1,095,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Tauriga Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
