TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $59.38.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

