TCW Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,668 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $58,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.85.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.06. 5,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,699. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.78. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

