TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 887,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,861 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 1.6% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $167,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.76. 12,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,960. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

