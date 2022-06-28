TCW Group Inc. Has $78.45 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,131 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Ameriprise Financial worth $78,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $7,156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMP stock traded up $3.21 on Tuesday, reaching $250.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $233.16 and a one year high of $332.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.60 and its 200 day moving average is $287.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.
AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.
About Ameriprise Financial
Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
