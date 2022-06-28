TCW Group Inc. Purchases 57,747 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,570 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 57,747 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $35,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,818 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $48,735,000 after buying an additional 37,818 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,425 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,750,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,787,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 254,786 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,298,000 after buying an additional 86,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,061. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 15.07%.

In other news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $3,289,275.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,055,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,221,342.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,420.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,535 shares of company stock worth $12,071,661. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Barclays lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global cut DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.41.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

