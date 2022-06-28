TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 39,833 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Corning worth $41,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 72,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,292. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

