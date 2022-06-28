TCW Group Inc. Sells 13,267 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,267 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Ulta Beauty worth $108,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $396.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,174. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.83. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.38.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.