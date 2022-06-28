TCW Group Inc. Sells 169,361 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,176,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169,361 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.27% of ON Semiconductor worth $73,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $141,818,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,863,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,355,000 after acquiring an additional 744,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $54.17. 101,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,106,234. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average is $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

