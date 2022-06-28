TCW Group Inc. Sells 6,093 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $90,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,729,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $79,518,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 22,044.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,281,000 after buying an additional 277,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,051,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total transaction of $2,876,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,802 shares of company stock valued at $28,300,233. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About McKesson (Get Rating)
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
