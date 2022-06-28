TCW Group Inc. Sells 83,701 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,182 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 83,701 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Adobe worth $294,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Argus decreased their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.79 on Tuesday, reaching $374.28. 27,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $401.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.