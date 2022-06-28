TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5-15.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.40 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.15-$11.65 EPS.

NYSE:SNX traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.96. 5,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,442. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.93. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $89.07 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.86.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,578,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $86,859.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,914.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,166. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1,976.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,065,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 29.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.