Team (NYSE:TISI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of Team stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,753. The company has a market cap of $36.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. Team has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $7.66.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.58 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 122.97% and a negative net margin of 20.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Team by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 268,029 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Team by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Team by 623.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 687,632 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Team by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 213,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Team by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 60,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

