Team (NYSE:TISI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Shares of Team stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,753. The company has a market cap of $36.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. Team has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $7.66.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.58 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 122.97% and a negative net margin of 20.50%.
Team Company Profile (Get Rating)
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
