Technology Investment Dining G Sells 341,156 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $5,021,816.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,618,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,861,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Technology Investment Dining G also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Investment Dining G sold 548,352 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $8,121,093.12.
- On Thursday, May 26th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $51,228,000.00.
- On Thursday, May 19th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $13,511,709.44.
- On Thursday, May 12th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92.
Shares of TOST stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $14.82. 3,669,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $69.93.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Toast by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,159,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 780,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Toast by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $2,850,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Toast by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 694,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.
About Toast (Get Rating)
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
