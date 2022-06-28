Technology Investment Dining G Sells 341,156 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $5,021,816.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,618,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,861,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Investment Dining G also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Investment Dining G sold 548,352 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $8,121,093.12.

On Thursday, May 26th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $51,228,000.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $13,511,709.44.

On Thursday, May 12th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92.

Shares of TOST stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $14.82. 3,669,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Toast by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,159,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 780,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Toast by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $2,850,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Toast by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 694,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

