Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$42.18 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$24.84 and a 12 month high of C$57.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

