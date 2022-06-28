Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$42.18 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$24.84 and a 12 month high of C$57.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

