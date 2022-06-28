Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TINLY remained flat at $$10.14 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. Teijin has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Teijin alerts:

Teijin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.