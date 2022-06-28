Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $10.97 on Exchanges

Tellor (TRB) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.97 or 0.00053021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and $7.50 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

