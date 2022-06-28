Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Plans GBX 2.80 Dividend

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2022

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEMGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TEM stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 152 ($1.86). The stock had a trading volume of 791,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,703. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 137.20 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 202.95 ($2.49). The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 158.63.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.