Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

