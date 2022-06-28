Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.10.

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

TDC opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Teradata has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $187,495.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,252.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,457 shares of company stock worth $373,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

