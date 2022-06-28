Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $1,000.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $887.30.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $734.76 on Friday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $761.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $773.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $894.30.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,169 shares of company stock worth $365,584,809. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in Tesla by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

