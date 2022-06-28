Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in June

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSDOF remained flat at $37.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. Tessenderlo Group has a 12-month low of 37.60 and a 12-month high of 37.60.

Separately, Cheuvreux raised Tessenderlo Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

