Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Textron worth $45,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,375 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,284,000 after buying an additional 432,995 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 531.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after buying an additional 373,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Textron by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,500,000 after acquiring an additional 242,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,698,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.57. 1,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,198. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

