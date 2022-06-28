TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.342 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.63 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.57 billion.

