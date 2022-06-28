The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.38.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $61.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.61. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 1.12.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 577,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,746,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 33,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 84,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

