The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.38.
NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $61.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.61. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 1.12.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 577,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,746,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 33,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 84,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
