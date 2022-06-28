The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
The Ensign Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.
NASDAQ ENSG opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.
Several research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $393,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 93.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The Ensign Group (Get Rating)
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
