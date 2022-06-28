The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

The Ensign Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $393,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 93.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

