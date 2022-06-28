The Force Protocol (FOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010334 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00183358 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

