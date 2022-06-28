The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

NYSE:GEO opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 36,559 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.