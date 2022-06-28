The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.92.

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New York Times from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cannonball Research downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,048,000 after acquiring an additional 97,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 79,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.90. New York Times has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.35 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

