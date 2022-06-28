Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Reaches $277.26 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 28th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $277.26 million and approximately $15.82 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00092531 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00050781 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00263869 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009877 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 122.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

