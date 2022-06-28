Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.49

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.49 and last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 10564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
In other Thryv news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,309,735.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,826,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,176,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,831,573 shares of company stock worth $49,171,007. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Thryv by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 195,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Thryv by 10.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Thryv by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
