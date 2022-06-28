Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.49

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.49 and last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 10564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Thryv alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,309,735.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,826,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,176,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,831,573 shares of company stock worth $49,171,007. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Thryv by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 195,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Thryv by 10.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Thryv by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.