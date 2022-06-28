Tiger King Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,090.00 (TKING)

Tiger King (TKING) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Tiger King has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $34,090.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tiger King has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00181492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

