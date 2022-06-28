TNC Coin Price Reaches $0.0018 (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TNC Coin has a total market cap of $10.48 million and $951,586.00 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008637 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,497.45 or 0.70174445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002471 BTC.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup . The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

