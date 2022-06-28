Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Down 87.7% in June

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,385,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TOMDF traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.01. 3,154,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,546,750. Todos Medical has a 1-year low of 0.01 and a 1-year high of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.03.

About Todos Medical

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease.

