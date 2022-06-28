Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Down 87.7% in June

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,385,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TOMDF traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.01. 3,154,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,546,750. Todos Medical has a 1-year low of 0.01 and a 1-year high of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.03.
