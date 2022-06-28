Toncoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.63 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $11.63 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00006438 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,465.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.93 or 0.17559270 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00183319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00072317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015445 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

