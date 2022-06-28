Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Tops $18.02

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.02 or 0.00088639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $19.81 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,506.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,640.12 or 0.17909986 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00183816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00072020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015696 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.