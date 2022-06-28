Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Trading 2.1% Higher

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.36. 71,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 90,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 187,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 268,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

