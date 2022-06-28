Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

TNL stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.17. 1,019,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,382. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.04.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,158.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $52,340,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,068,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,757,000 after acquiring an additional 817,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after acquiring an additional 636,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $27,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.