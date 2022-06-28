Trifast (LON:TRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $97.00

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 97 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 98.13 ($1.20), with a volume of 223756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.23).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Trifast alerts:

The company has a market cap of £133.55 million and a PE ratio of 16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.37.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.