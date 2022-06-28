Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.03

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 9588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trilogy Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.19 million and a PE ratio of -5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

