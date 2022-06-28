Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of TCOM opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.49. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,488,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,561,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 95,937 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.