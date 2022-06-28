TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 101000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In other news, Director Joel Aaron Freudman acquired 430,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$55,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 760,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,865.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. Its flagship property is the Golden Rose project covering an area of 167.25 square kilometers located in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

