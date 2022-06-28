Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $100,934.43 and $122.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,300% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.82 or 0.16230623 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00178294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00074755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00014884 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars.

