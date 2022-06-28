Umbrella Network Price Reaches $0.0201 on Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $121,761.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

