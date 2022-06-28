Unido EP Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $17,232.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00181217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00060327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars.

